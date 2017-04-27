C3 Pure Fibre
Hurricane centre director gives forecasting presentation

April 26, 2017
Joe Avary
The director of the National Hurricane Centre in Miami gave the public an inside glimpse into the science of severe weather.

Dr. Rick Knabb shared his insights on the latest developments in hurricane forecasting and the future direction of the science.

He said it’s best to be prepared even before the season starts.

“Everything you need to do to survive the storm, and recover in the aftermath, those things are a lot harder, more expensive, if not impossible to do at the last minute, so prepare in advance and you’ll know what you’re going to do when the next hurricane comes,” said Dr. Knabb.

The visiting director spoke earlier today at a conference Wednesday afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton.

Joe Avary

