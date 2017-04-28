C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

IMPACT conference brings heavy hitters of tech to the Kimpton

April 27, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Hot off the heels of last night’s forum in Red Bay, Premier Alden Mclaughlin was up bright and early to welcome attendees for this year’s IMA marketing conference, IMPACT 17.

“Clients don’t care about the labour pains, they want to see the baby. Reminds me of voters,” joked the Premier in his brief opening remarks.

After the requisite elections joke, the talk turned to technology, where heavy hitters from the world stage were well represented. Tamara Gaffney of Adobe, one of Thursday’s keynote speakers, shared her insights on the pressing trends in internet marketing.

“We have not seen inflation in the United States at this level for all the time since the iPhone was invented pretty much, so all of your models, all of your predictions will be wrong, because they don’t have the economic underpinnings to tell you what’s actually coming at you. Be prepared, it’s going to get very volatile,” said Ms. Gaffney.

The IMPACT conference has been held in Cayman for three years, and according to organisers, has more than doubled in that time. The conference continues Friday (28 April) with more speakers at a thought leaders brunch.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: