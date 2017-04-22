Island wide clean up

Tomorrow is Earth Day, and scores of people are expected to take to the streets to celebrate by cleaning up.

The Chamber of Commerce has been hosting these Earth Day cleanups for over two decades, allowing the community to unite and tidy up the island.

“Well, Earth Day is an important date around the globe, forgive us all recognition how important it is, to keep our planet green and keep it clean, so we have just basically joined forces with other organizations around the world to kind of focus our attention on that day to try and keep Cayman clean and green,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO, Wil Pineau.

Beaches, roads and sidewalks are all subject to be cleaned tomorrow.

