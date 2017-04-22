C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Island wide clean up

April 21, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Tomorrow is Earth Day, and scores of people are expected to take to the streets to celebrate by cleaning up.

The Chamber of Commerce has been hosting these Earth Day cleanups for over two decades, allowing the community to unite and tidy up the island.

“Well, Earth Day is an important date around the globe, forgive us all recognition how important it is, to keep our planet green and keep it clean, so we have just basically joined forces with other organizations around the world to kind of focus our attention on that day to try and keep Cayman clean and green,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO, Wil Pineau.

 Beaches, roads and sidewalks are all subject to be cleaned tomorrow.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: