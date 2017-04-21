Jiu Jitsu: Ebanks wins second medal in Cayman history

Zach Hoskin, Bennard Ebanks, Joel Campbell competed in the New Breed Ultimate Challenge Jiu Jitsu tournament in Miami.

Hoskin won a silver medal in the executive division at 170 pounds and a bronze medal in the adult division of the same weight class.

Ebanks won silver in the adult division at 154 pounds and Campbell won himself a gold in the adult 170.

Campbell was successful in all his fights, finishing his opponents by submission.

Ebanks is only the second Caymanian to medal in a major jiu jitsu tournament.

He is 19 yrs old.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

