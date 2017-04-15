C3 Pure Fibre
JMU night rescue saves two after Cuban vessel runs aground in East End

April 15, 2017
Joe Avary
The Joint Marine Unit, Police Helicopter and Uniform conducted a night rescue operation in response to a call from a member of the public after a Cuban vessel ran aground near Morritts Tortuga, announced police in a press statement Friday (14 April).

A police spokesperson said around 9:23pm Thursday night (13 April) 911 received a report of a Cuban vessel stuck on the reef. Calls for help could be heard coming from their location.

RCIPS Chief Inspector Brad Ebanks provided this picture of the Typhoon in action in Thursday night’s rescue.

A vessel containing 31 Cuban migrants ran aground while navigating in the rough seas, said police. While 29 were able to make it to shore, two, who were not swimmers remained on board. In a coordinated response, Joint Marine Unit vessel Typhoon and the RCIPS Air Operation Unit helicopter located the two persons in distress, not in the vessel, but clinging to one of the channel markers. The two were taken on board the vessel Typhoon and brought to shore where they were assisted by Uniform officers and Morritt’s staff, said police.

They were given medical attention and handed over to Immigration Officers who also responded to the emergency call.

We are relieved that we were able to reach them in time,” Inspector Leo Anglin of the Joint Marine Unit was quoted in the press release, saying “They were very fortunate, as the sea was rough and the currents were strong.  The operation at night was an additional concern. We are relieved that we were able to reach them in time.”

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

