Fourteen of Cayman’s junior achievers went head-to-head over the weekend.

Debating topics ranging from the landfill to the controversial electronic license plates.

The fourteen emerged out of a pool of 300, the students squared off at the chamber of commerce headquarters, where they did presentations before a panel of judges.

But it wasn’t a simple display, as the judges questioned each candidate on their reports, the top eight students will head to the next generation leadership conference in Canada in August, which board member Angelyn Hernandez says will benefit attendees.

“They have the opportunity to form bonds and friendships, it’s great networking, they learn business ethics, leadership skills, it’s one of those things that a young person getting that opportunity will impact their lives for the rest of their lives really,” said Angelyn Hernandez, Board Member for Junior Achievement Cayman.

The Junior Achievement of the Cayman Islands has been in operation since 1991.

