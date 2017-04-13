C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Environment News

Latest shark poaching pics may be from last year

April 12, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 it suspects pictures of a shark carcass circulating on social media may not be recent.

A recent spike in Eagle Ray poaching has heightened community sensitivities to poaching of protected species.

The shark pictures appeared on the DOE’s social media page Tuesday night and have been shared several times since.

The DOE told Cayman 27 its enforcement arm is looking into it, but suspects these pictures are from a nurse shark poaching incident last year.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: