Let’s Talk Sports – CIASA President Michael Lockwood, Zachary Moore and Sabine Ellison

April 26, 2017
Angela Sevilla
They made national history, winning 50 medals at the 2017 CARFITA Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. CIASA President Michael Lockwood talks about the significance of the team’s accomplishments, and how much the coveted 50 meter pool would further improve the swimming program. Both Moore and Ellison talk about their experience as members of the 2017 team, with Moore winning his first CARIFTA medals after coming up short last year. Ellison went up an age group to the 13-14 girls division, something she says presented new challenges for her. Moore won 5 individual medals, while Ellison won 3 individuals medals and 2 relay medals.

 

Angela Sevilla

