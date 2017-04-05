C3 Pure Fibre
Let’s Talk Sports – National Coach Ryan Barrett & Light Heavyweight Darial Ebanks

April 5, 2017
Angela Sevilla
National Coach Ryan Barrett breaks down every fight from Saturday’s Fight Night 4. Barrett says he that although Darial Ebanks was the only boxer from Cayman to win, he was happy with his team’s performance versus Panama and is now shifting his focus to World Championship qualifications as they prepare to depart for an 8-week training session in London, England. Ebanks goes onto say it was a challenging training camp as he dropped down to Middleweight, only to realize his opponent was fighting at his original class of Light Heavyweight.

Angela Sevilla

