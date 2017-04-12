C3 Pure Fibre
Let’s Talk Sports – U-16 Netball: Violet Murray Corbin, Daina Levy and Ashanti Reid

April 12, 2017
Paul Lankford
We catch up with CINA Technical Director Violet Murray-Corbin to talk about the upcoming Under-16 tournament as well as some news on the National team as well as hearing from Captain Daina Levy and Vice Captain Ashanti Reid on how they think their team is performing going into an important international tournament in Florida next weekend.

