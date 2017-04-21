Lindsay stays on ballot paper

Businessman Alric Lindsay remains on the ballot paper.

That means, for the moment, 61 candidates are contesting the 24th May general elections.

Thursday morning (20 April) Chief Justice Anthony Smellie ruled in favor of Mr Lindsay upholding his nomination for the George Town South constituency.

It was the last formal challenge by the Elections Office in the Grand Court.

Today Mr Smellie ruled the Elections Office failed to establish sufficient evidence challenging Mr Lindsay’s qualification as a candidate for George Town South.

The challenge was based on concern over the length time he spent out of the country in the last seven years.

Under the law, candidates cannot exceed 400 days outside Cayman, but the Chief Justice said Mr Lindsay maintained ties here through his business and his home even though it was outside the legal limit.

He was not disqualified from the election.

The Elections Office was ordered to pay Mr Lindsay’s legal costs.

On Wednesday (19 April) Cayman Brac independent candidate Nikolas Da Costa was disqualified from contesting while on Tuesday (18 April) another candidate only referred to as candidate x was disqualified based on a previous conviction in the person’s youth.

