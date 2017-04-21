C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Lionfish-killing robot prototype unveiled

April 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie; an army of robots, waging an underwater war against an alien species.
Robots in the service of the environment, or Rise, is hoping you’ll enlist in its quest to turn science fiction into a high-tech tool to help rid Caribbean reefs of the invasive lion fish.

Yesterday, Rise unveiled the prototype of its “Guardian” robot, which zaps lion fish with an electric charge, killing the invasive pests and has started a crowd sourcing page to fund it.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: