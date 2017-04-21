Lionfish-killing robot prototype unveiled

It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie; an army of robots, waging an underwater war against an alien species.

Robots in the service of the environment, or Rise, is hoping you’ll enlist in its quest to turn science fiction into a high-tech tool to help rid Caribbean reefs of the invasive lion fish.

Yesterday, Rise unveiled the prototype of its “Guardian” robot, which zaps lion fish with an electric charge, killing the invasive pests and has started a crowd sourcing page to fund it.

