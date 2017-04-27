C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Lockwood on 50 meter pool: ‘The time is now’

April 26, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

In speaking with CIASA President Michael Lockwood regarding comments made by Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden about the internal discussions of a 50-meter pool, Lockwood says the time is now, not just for the benefit of Cayman’s swimmers but for the people of Cayman as it relates to sports tourism.

Lockwood goes onto say the discussion has been ongoing since 1994 and with the success of this year’s amateur swim team, winning a record 50 medals at the CARIFTA Championships while competing locally in a 25-meter pool, the potential for future success and development would be infinite with the right facilities.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: