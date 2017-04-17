Man charged for wounding, heads to court Tuesday (18 April)

Police have charged a 21-year-old man with two offenses stemming from a stabbing incident outside a Post Office.

According to a police statement, Criminal Investigation Department officers charged the George Town man with wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm and Carrying an Offensive Weapon.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday 18April.

The alleged incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. Police say a woman entered the George Town Police station with chop wounds to her arm and body.

The woman was treated at the station before being taken to the Cayman Islands hospital.

Officers then went to the George Town post office where the incident allegedly occurred. There they confronted a knife-wielding suspect and arrested him after a foot chase.

The RCIPS says that the suspect is known to the victim, who has since been released from the hospital.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

