Man critical after crash George Town

April 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 35 year-old George Town man remains in critical condition at hospital tonight after an early morning crash at Prince Charles Quay in George Town.

Police have withheld the identity of the victim.

According to an RCIPS statement Fire and Emergency services responded just before 1 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle accident on Prince Charles Quay near Peninsula Avenue in George Town.

A car had struck a CUC pole and the male driver sustained serious injuries.

He was the only person in the vehicle and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the traffic management unit at 649-6254

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

