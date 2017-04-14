C3 Pure Fibre
Man dies, marking 4th water-related death of year

April 13, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 77-year old visitor died after encountering difficulties while snorkeling in the North Sound.

It marks the fourth water-related death of 2017 in the Cayman Islands.

Police say the man was a Mexican citizen visiting family in Cayman.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. and those on-board a nearby vessel started administering CPR before emergency crews arrived and took over resuscitation efforts.

The man was rushed to the Cayman Islands hospital and died early Thursday (12 April) morning.

The Joint Marine Unit continues to investigate the matter.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

