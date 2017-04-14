Man dies, marking 4th water-related death of year

A 77-year old visitor died after encountering difficulties while snorkeling in the North Sound.

It marks the fourth water-related death of 2017 in the Cayman Islands.

Police say the man was a Mexican citizen visiting family in Cayman.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. and those on-board a nearby vessel started administering CPR before emergency crews arrived and took over resuscitation efforts.

The man was rushed to the Cayman Islands hospital and died early Thursday (12 April) morning.

The Joint Marine Unit continues to investigate the matter.

