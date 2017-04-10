C3 Pure Fibre
Man in court for rape, abduction

April 10, 2017
Mario Grey
A 45- year old George Town man appeared in court on Monday (10 April) after he was accused of rape and abduction.

Gary William Hurlston is remanded into custody after police said he forced a woman into a sexual encounter, punched her several times in the face and then threatened her life.

He’s being charged with rape, assault causing actual bodily harm, threats to kill and abduction.

Police said the alleged incident happened on 3rd April  in George Town.

The woman involved in the alleged incident suffered injuries and was later treated and released from the hospital.

Mr. Hurlston will next appear in Grand court on 21st April  after a magistrate transcended the case.

