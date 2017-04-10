McTaggart’s Savannah campaign to focus on middle class

Our election coverage continues in Savannah, where it’s a three-way race between independent six-term representative Anthony Eden, former MLA Heather Bodden of the Progressives, and political newcomer Kent McTaggart.

“I’m engaged, I’m energetic, I’m passionate, and I’m not going to fall asleep in the LA,” said Mr. McTaggart.

The candidate said his middle class background presents a clear contrast to his opponents in Savannah.

“I sincerely don’t know if somebody who’s had parliamentary salary for 30 years understands the reality of, ‘am I going to put gas in the car to get to work tomorrow, or am I going to buy food today, or can I push my phone bill out a little bit further, or my electricity bill,’ and that’s the difference,” he said.

Quality of life for Caymanians tops his list of priorities.

“We have actually diminished the value of blue-collar workers, and without the blue-collar workers and the middle class, the economy can’t survive,” said Mr. McTaggart.

He told Cayman 27 government, just like a working family, needs to better manage its resources. That means less of what he calls ‘pushing paper.’

“If we refocus ourselves into the actual deliverables rather than the process to get to the deliverable, all of a sudden will find that our resources are being stretched further and actually doing the work that it’s supposed to do,” said Mr. McTaggart.

Mr. McTaggart told Cayman 27 if elected, he won’t shy away from addressing tough topics. He said on human rights issues, the country can no longer afford to bury its head in the sand.

“At the end of the day we cannot dictate how other people live their lives as long as it’s within the confines of the law, and we cannot refuse their rights,” he said.

As an independent, he said he is ready to roll up his sleeves and work with others to achieve a better future for the people.

“In order to help the common man, you have to be able to willingly compromise,” he said.

Mr. McTaggart said his other priorities include funding the district councils, desegregating public schools, and increasing education avenues that fall outside of traditional literacy and numeracy.

