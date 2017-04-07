The Cayman Islands Cancer Society today put on free mouth cancer screenings at dental clinics across Grand Cayman.

Although there are no figures, Cayman Islands Cancer Society’s Jen Weber says anecdotal evidence shows the disease is prevalent.

“We’re not happy if anybody gets throat cancer, or any kind of cancer, but we were stunned that all of the throat cancers that were diagnosed were all stage four and that made us stand up and take notice and say, you know what, we need to do more to raise awareness and make sure that people get these screenings done because we are here to promote early detection and stage four isn’t early,” said Jen Weber from the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

The Cancer Society says if you missed the free screening today, to get in contact with them and you shall receive a free voucher.

