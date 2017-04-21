National Trust celebrates Earth Day with free concert Saturday

Science, nature, and live music. The National Trust is celebrating Earth Day 2017 with a concert for conservation.

The event is free to the public, and will also feature a March for Science as well as a sign-making craft station. Food and drink will also be on offer.

Organisers told Cayman 27 it’s a great way to bring people together to raise awareness of conservation issues.

“When people come out to enjoy the music, they’re also going to be coming out there to celebrate what we are going to celebrate, right, and coming together and talking about the different issues and the constructive ways that we can move forward,” said Morgan Ebanks of the National Trust.

The event takes place on Harbour drive from 5:30 to 9pm, local artists Bona Fide and Seven Miles Long with Mackenzie Brown are slated to perform.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

