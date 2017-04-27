C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

Navassa disappointed in youth political involvement

April 26, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

C.D.P youth leader King Navassa said he is disappointed with the youth turn-out at last night’s C.D.P rally in Windsor Park George Town.

Mr. Navassa appeared on the platform for the party’s George Town candidates and lamented that he was not happy to see the small number of young people participating in the run up to elections.

“I’ll be honest I’m not proud of the turnout of young people I see here tonight but it is getting better and I know that if the C.D.P gets in sorry when the C.D.P get in it will get better,” Mr. Navassa said.

George Town West candidate Jonathan Piercy, Red Bay candidate Denniston Tibbetts and George Town North candidate Pearlina Mcgaw-Lumsden were among the speakers at the rally.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: