Both the All-Stars A and B squads were successful in winning the 2017 Netball Championships this past week.

For the B-squad, Stacey Satahoo and Alliayah Webb dominated the shooting circle, leading their team to a 34-20 win.

In the A-division finals, the All-Stars were lead by Kay Copeland, who has consistently won best shooter over the past 5 years.

She netted 13 from 15 attempts at the end of the first quarter as the All-Stars won 49-27.

