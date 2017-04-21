New candidate challenge looms

On the heels Alric Lindsay’s victory in court comes word that the Elections Office is contemplating a new candidacy challenge.

The new challenge arises out of Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling on Nikolas Da Costa’s eligibility to stand for election.

Elections supervisor Wesley Howell confirmed a concern was recently lodged with the Elections Office about a female candidate’s citizenship.

He says that concern will be looked into, but stopped short of saying a formal challenge will be lodged.

