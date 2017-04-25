New judges tapped for Grand Court

The Cayman Islands now has six new appointees on its panel of acting Grand Court judges.

Justice Marlene Carter, Roger Chapple, Justice Carlisle Greaves, Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn, Justice Stephen Hellman and Justice Frank Williams are based in various areas of the Caribbean and England.

They now join the list of qualified and recommended people who may be invited to sit as acting Grand Court judges.

There are also two new judges in the Grand Court Financial Services division as Her Excellency Governor Helen Kilpatrick recently appointed Bermuda Chief Justice Ian Kawaley and Raj Parker.

All of the appointees come after the Judicial and Legal Services Commission recruited both locally and internationally.

