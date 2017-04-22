New labour survey complete, Archer says numbers should be better

Preliminary findings from Cayman’s spring Labour Force survey are expected to be released shortly.

And Finance Minister Hon Marco Archer says he expects employment numbers to improve.

The October Labour survey released earlier this month showed Caymanian unemployment rose to 7.1 percent in October of 2016. Up from 6.2 percent the year before. Mr Archer says the preliminary spring report should show improvements.

“It will take several weeks before you get the final results, but preliminary results will be available in the very near future and we are expecting to see some improvement in the unemployment statistics,” Mr Archer said.

He says the full spring report will not be ready before elections.

