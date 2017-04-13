C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

New voters list ready, 239 voters axed

April 12, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

The new voters list is ready.
21,126 people have been cleared to vote on May 24th.
Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell says now that list is ready it’s full steam ahead to voter id distribution.
“If you are on it, you are on it. If you are not on it then unfortunately you will have to wait until the next go around,” Mr Howell said laying down the law on the voters list and just who gets to cast their ballot on May 24th. Unfortunately 239 people will not get that chance.

As why they were dropped, Mr Howell said, “Some of them would have been sentenced to more than 12 months (in prison), some may have been deceased, others may lost their ability to vote through residency or being declared mentally unfit to vote.”

The final list was published online last night (Tuesday April 11) and Mr Howell says the public is now be free to view it.

“We will be distributing them (the list) across the island so that folks can see them in post offices,” Mr Howell said.

As for voter ids Mr Howell says half of the cards for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman voters have been distributed in Grand Cayman’s case.

“We knew what objections have been filed and what claims have been filed and what we did. We just worked around those in terms of our id cards production,” Mr Howell added.

Mr Howell says this week the Election Office will be publishing dates and locations for voter id distribution.
And you can visit election.ky for the link to review the new voters list.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: