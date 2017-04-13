New voters list ready, 239 voters axed

The new voters list is ready.

21,126 people have been cleared to vote on May 24th.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell says now that list is ready it’s full steam ahead to voter id distribution.

“If you are on it, you are on it. If you are not on it then unfortunately you will have to wait until the next go around,” Mr Howell said laying down the law on the voters list and just who gets to cast their ballot on May 24th. Unfortunately 239 people will not get that chance.

As why they were dropped, Mr Howell said, “Some of them would have been sentenced to more than 12 months (in prison), some may have been deceased, others may lost their ability to vote through residency or being declared mentally unfit to vote.”

The final list was published online last night (Tuesday April 11) and Mr Howell says the public is now be free to view it.

“We will be distributing them (the list) across the island so that folks can see them in post offices,” Mr Howell said.

As for voter ids Mr Howell says half of the cards for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman voters have been distributed in Grand Cayman’s case.

“We knew what objections have been filed and what claims have been filed and what we did. We just worked around those in terms of our id cards production,” Mr Howell added.

Mr Howell says this week the Election Office will be publishing dates and locations for voter id distribution.

And you can visit election.ky for the link to review the new voters list.

