New ways to stop crime

Cayman Crime Stoppers is coming up with a new plan to get the community more involved and new chairman Sébastien Guilbard says his board is ready to take that plan forward.

Police leaders last night met with the new board, to discuss new ways, like using social media, to get the community more involved in information sharing through the tip line.

“Engage more into PR so we can engage more with the community and remember the community, we see things happening, that there is a way to call and stay anonymous, sometimes if you are afraid that you are the one that talked, well there is a way to do it and it’s through crime stoppers,” said Sébastien Guilbard, Chairman of Cayman Crime Stoppers.

For more information about Cayman Crime Stoppers please visit our website, or contact them at 1-800-tips (8477)

