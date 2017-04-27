C3 Pure Fibre
News

New ways to stop crime

April 26, 2017
Philipp Richter
Cayman Crime Stoppers is coming up with a new plan to get the community more involved and new chairman Sébastien Guilbard says his board is ready to take that plan forward.

Police leaders last night  met with the new board, to discuss new ways, like using social media, to get the community more involved in information sharing through the tip line.

“Engage more into PR so we can engage more with the community and remember the community, we see things happening, that there is a way to call and stay anonymous, sometimes if you are afraid that you are the one that talked, well there is a way to do it and it’s through crime stoppers,” said Sébastien Guilbard, Chairman of Cayman Crime Stoppers.

For more information about Cayman Crime Stoppers please visit our website, or contact them at 1-800-tips (8477)

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

