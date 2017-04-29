C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

NFL stars visit JGHS

April 28, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Carolina Panthers’ Darrel Young and New York Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie also began their partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Cayman earlier today in a visit to John Gray High School.

Young, a big brother himself, reflected on his personal experience growing up as an athlete with a brother in the military and single parent household, and how sports transformed his life as a person.

His memorable quote was ‘don’t complain about having too much on your plate if your goal was to eat’.

Rodgers-Cromartie then spoke about his upbringing and being kicked out of 5 high schools before landing at Tennessee State where his uncle worked, only to turn it around and get drafted.

In speaking with Big Brothers Big Sisters, they are hoping to have the two players back and do more visits and mentoring in the future.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: