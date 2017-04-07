C3 Pure Fibre
No immediate access to Cannabis oil

April 6, 2017
Mario Grey
The first batch of cannabis oil has touched down in Cayman however for cancer patients with a prescriptions they will have to wait for immediate access to the treatment.

Local pharmacies do not appear to be buying the oil in bulk and cannabis advocate Dennie Warren Jr. who received the first dose this week said pharmacies are waiting for patients to come to them with prescriptions before ordering the product as opposed to having it on the shelves ready to sell.

Fosters Pharmacy Senior Manager Michael Anderson said his office approved the first importation into Cayman and said no other prescriptions have been received.

Based on feedback received from pharmacies some doctors are still having trouble to decipher how much should be prescribed to patients.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

