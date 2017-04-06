C3 Pure Fibre
Ombudsman changes no impact on ICO operation

April 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The search for a candidate for the Ombudsman is on.

But even with that post vacant acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers says work at his office continues as normal.
Last month Government passed legislation for the creation of the Office of the Ombudsman.
It’s the umbrella body for Freedom of Information requests, mal-administration complaints and police complaints.
Mr Liebaers says the new changes do not affect how the Freedom of Information law works in Cayman, a previous concern of his.
“We are not applying, in practical terms, any different rules. The Ombudsman’s Office has to do with the governance, who is in charge, but it does not change the mechanism, how you file appeals and how the appeals are dealt with ecthera,” Mr Liebaers said.
Mr Liebaers said the inner working of the new law changes are still being finalised, but he said his office continues to process new and previous requests.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

