Opportunity for Caymanians underlines Piercy’s run in GTW

CDP candidate for George Town West Jonathan Piercy said while Cayman’s economy is growing, the unemployment statistics show many Caymanians are not participating in that success.

“There’s a lot of persons who are losing their homes, and there are a lot of kids who are going to school hungry,” said Mr. Piercy.

He told Cayman 27 the economic pressures facing voters in George Town West aren’t unique to the constituency.

“Recent statistics show that the economy is growing, but unemployment amongst Caymanians is also on the increase,” he explained.

He said a 7.1% unemployment rate among Caymanians is a problem for the country, adding strain to its already under-resourced social safety net. He said Caymanians need more opportunity.

“The person that participates in the economy contributes to the economy, in addition to that, it means that less people are seeking assistance from the government, which means that we can reallocate those resources elsewhere,” said Mr. Piercy.

He criticised government’s revenue management, taking aim at what he calls questionable spending.

“Why is it that we’re spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a license plate system that is really just there to track people and where they’re going?” he asked incredulously.

Mr. Piercy said the issues Cayman faces today are complex and interwoven. He told Cayman 27 as a CDP member, he is part of a team armed with solutions.

“There’s no sort of magic or silver bullet, these things are going to take time, which is one of the reasons why I have remained with the Cayman Democratic Party, because I do not believe that any one person can address the whole plethora of issues,” he said.

Mr. Piercy told Cayman 27 he can make one promise his rivals in George Town West can not.

“This promise is this: when I’m elected, George Town West will have a minister, that’s a promise,” he said. “I will be a minister.”

Mr. Piercy is on the ballot in George Town West along with independents Ellio Solomon and Denny Warren, and Progressives’ David Wight.

