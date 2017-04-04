Paperwork mistake gives man extra prison time

Caymanian Sherlock Samuel Bodden was sentenced back in 2005 for firearm related offences but spent extra time in jail after he said prison administrators and the police made a mistake when calculating his sentence.

Mr. Bodden was released from Northward prison in February of this year (2017) after serving over 5 extra months behind bars and said he was to be released in August of last year (2016).

“Well I was released this year wrongfully because they get to realise when I brought it to their attention that this here stated that I should have been released from August last year now they didn’t release me until this year because when I brought it to their attention they were telling me I was wrong and when they realise I was right and they was wrong they just kick me out of prison,” Mr. Bodden explained.

He shares his story with Cayman 27’s Mario Grey who has this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

