Parties kick off campaigns

We are 46 days out from Cayman’s general elections and this weekend is expected to be a banner weekend for politics with the Progressives cranking up the red machine and the CDP gearing up it’s green machine kicking off their national campaigns.

The Progressives will converge at Family Life Centre at 3.30pm tomorrow to launch their slate of candidates. The party will hold its executive elections Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin remains unchallenged for leadership. Party secretary Barbara Conolly will be stepping down from her post. She’s contesting George Town South.

The CDP heads to the Lions for their party launch. Opposition leader McKeeva Bush and his team will formally unveil their party manifesto and plans.

And you can join us for reports from both events Monday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

