Piercy: Christian faith doesn’t mean ignoring LGBTQ community

George Town West and C.D.P candidate Jonathan Piercy said accepting the Christian Faith while being in politics does not mean he will exclude the concerns of the LGBTQ community.

Mr. Piercy was asked the complexities of being a Christian while electing to serve in public office and the George Town West candidate said standing up for his beliefs doesn’t mean he is advocating for separation.

“We as Christians have a responsibility to ensure that we treat everyone equal and we give people opportunity and we cannot say we are a Christian society if we discard people because of where they come from, or the colour of their skin, or how they talk, or maybe they are not Caymanians on both sides of their ancestry, or their lineage, it doesn’t work like that we are human beings at the very beginning and we all want a better life,” Mr. Piercy explained.

Mr. Piercy said candidates should be transparent about discussing twenty-first century problems such as the inclusion for all members of the community and is calling for fellow candidates to make a bold step in improving social concerns.

