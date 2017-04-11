C3 Pure Fibre
Police hunt bikers after man falls from motorcycle

April 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 30-year-old man police believe was part of a group of motorcyclists possibly driving dangerously remains in the hospital after falling off his bike.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday (9 April) in front of East End Primary school and halted traffic on Seaview Road as the man laid on the ground for several minutes awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

Video of the scene soon after the incident happened surfaced on social media. In it, several men on motorbikes advise the victim to lay still on the ground before fleeing the scene.

Police Monday (10 April) say they believe the bikers may have taken the victim’s motorbike as well. The RCIPS is asking the bike be returned to any police station and they’re hoping to speak with the motorcyclists as well.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them at 649-6254 or 949-7777. Alternatively, you can call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-TIPS (8477).

 

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

