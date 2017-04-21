Police seek public help in locating stolen bike

Police are today appealing for the public’s help in locating a stolen motorcycle.

The 2016 matte black Zongshen motorcycle was taken from outside a restaurant along the Seven Mile Beach stretch sometime between Tuesday (18 April) night and yesterday (19 April) morning.

The motorcycle, which is similar to the one seen here, was parked in the Eats Restaurant parking lot along West Bay Road.

The RCIPS said it believes the motorcycle was stolen between 5 pm on Tuesday and 11 am yesterday.

The motorcycle bears the license plate number 167507.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the numbers 949-4224 or 949-777 or 800- TIPS.

