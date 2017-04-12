Police shoot down arming security guards

Saturday’s robbery has reignited the debate for security officers to be armed.

But Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton says he will not support such a move. He says police are meeting with security firms to discuss alternative security protocols.

“Adding more guns to the equation does not solve the problem,” DCP Walton said.

It’s a stance Mr Walton is standing by putting to rest any idea of police supporting security guards arming themselves after Saturday’s shooting and robbery of an armoured truck.

“If you had on the night suspects shooting at security guards and security guards shooting at suspects and suddenly you have bullets going everywhere in a busy parking lot. Who knows what could have happened,” Mr Walton said.

While Mr Walton says he appreciates the need for officers to be protected. He does not seeing arming them as the only solution.

“We are going to have further discussions to see how we could further support their business venture,” Mr Walton said.

At present some security officers are not allowed offensive weapons, but Mr Walton says they have direct contact in their trucks for armed police.

“If they do see anything suspicious they have a number to contact us and say look something is not right here I am at this location can you guys drive by?” he added.

As for the public Mr Walton says there’s no need to make changes.

“It should not stop you from going to the grocery store, it should not stop you from going to the cinema it should not stop you from going about your daily life. Obviously, we all have to be conscious of our surroundings,” Mr Walton said.

The 51-year-old security guard who was shot twice in the incident remains warded at hospital. No suspects have been arrested

