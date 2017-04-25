C3 Pure Fibre
Police taser suspect in busy weekend

April 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police early Saturday (22 April) used a taser on a man they say was armed and hostile.

Police arrested a man they say was in possession of a knife and machete during a fight outside Meringue Town restaurant on Boilers Road, according to an RCIPS press release. They say he would not follow officers’ instructions and began to advance and so a taser was used.

The 37-year old George Town man was arrested for disorderly conduct at a licensed premises and possession of a restricted weapon as well as two counts of indecent assault.

Earlier in the night, police say two men robbed another man outside Singh’s Roti Shop by forcing him to the ground and cutting his wallet from his back pocket.

In all, 20 people were arrested over the weekend as police responded to 104 reports on Friday (21 April) night alone.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

