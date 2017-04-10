Polling places, mobile voting information announced

The nearly 21,000 eligible voters in the Cayman Islands now know where they can exercise their democratic right on 24 May.

The Elections Office Monday (10 April) released a list of polling places for all 19 electoral districts as well as the polling day and locations for mobile voting.

Here are the polling places:

General Election Polling Location

West Bay North

First Assembly of God Church Hall, 100 Finch Drive, West Bay

West Bay West

Sir John A Cumber Primary School, 36 Fountain Rd, West Bay

West Bay Central

Ed Bush Sport Field & Conf. Room, 90 Stadium Drive, West Bay

West Bay South

John Gray Memorial United Church Hall, 26 West Church Street, West Bay

George Town North

George Town Primary School, 179 School Rd, George Town

George Town Central

George Town – Town Hall, 43 Fort St, George Town

George Town West

Cayman Prep School, 242 Smith Road, George Town

George Town South

John Gray High School, 73 Academy Way, George Town

George Town East

First Baptist Church Hall, 920A Crewe Rd, George Town

Red Bay

Red Bay Primary School, 271 Shamrock Rd, George Town

Prospect

Prospect Primary School, 169 Poindexter Rd, George Town

Savannah

Savannah Primary School, 1659 Shamrock Rd, Bodden Town

Newlands

International College of the Cayman Islands, 595 Hirst Rd, Bodden Town

Bodden Town West

Agricultural Grounds Pavilion, 199 Lottery Rd, Bodden Town

Bodden Town East

Bodden Town Primary School, 64 Condor Rd, Bodden Town

North Side

Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre, 923 North Side Rd

East End

William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre, 80 John McLean Drive

Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman

West End Primary School, 10 Cotton Tree Bay Rd, Cayman Brac

Cayman Brac East

Creek Primary School, 28 Student Drive

Click here for mobile voting information

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

