Premier defends party system

Progressives leader Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin takes a jab at Independents saying they are forming alliances and pacts while they beat up the party system. Mr McLaughlin, addressing the Progressives party conference Saturday, defended the party system by saying a structured organisation is needed.

He urged supporters not to be fooled by those campaigning against the system.

“They claim that a political party with an elected political leader is bad and the elected members of the party merely follow the party leader’s line. I cannot tell you how things operate in the CDP but I can tell that is not the case in the Progressives, there are no yes-men and yes-women in the Progressives,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Businessman Dr Steve Tomlinson has been campaigning against the party system. He’s bankrolling at least 14 candidates in the May 24th polls.

