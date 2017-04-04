Premier opts out of Ritch report appeal battle

Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin appears to be tapping out of the legal battle between his office and the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Today the Premier confirmed he’s not mounting a legal challenge to the ICO’s bid to appeal a ruling from Chief Justice Anthony Smellie that the Ritch report does not need to be handed over to the ICO on grounds of legal privilege.

Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers contends that he needs to see the report in order to make a decision on two Freedom of Information appeals before him.

However the Chief Justice, after Mr McLaughlin certified the document as exempt from disclosure, ruled it was legal privilege and could not be made public.

