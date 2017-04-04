C3 Pure Fibre
Elections
News

Premier opts out of Ritch report appeal battle

April 3, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin appears to be tapping out of the legal battle between his office and the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Today the Premier confirmed he’s not mounting a legal challenge to the ICO’s bid to appeal a ruling from Chief Justice Anthony Smellie that the Ritch report does not need to be handed over to the ICO on grounds of legal privilege.

Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers contends that he needs to see the report in order to make a decision on two Freedom of Information appeals before him.

However the Chief Justice, after Mr McLaughlin certified the document as exempt from disclosure, ruled it was legal privilege and could not be made public.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: