Progressives eye Cayman Brac launch

The Progressives are breaking party tradition opting to kick off its 2017 national campaign on the sister isle of Cayman Brac.

This instead of its traditional George Town stomping grounds.

The ruling party says it will be launching its national campaign tomorrow night (20 April) at Kirkconnell supermarket car park.

The campaign launch follows the party’s conference two Saturdays ago at the Family Life Centre.

Party leader and Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin says they chose the Brac for many reasons.

He said it falls within the one Cayman Islands ethos of the Progressives.

Mr McLaughlin, Minister Hon Kurt Tibbetts and Brac candidates Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor Connolly headline the platform.

