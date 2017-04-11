Progressives launch re-election bid

The Progressives launched their re-election bid Saturday (8 April ) night with Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin saying now is not the time for change.

He says Cayman is on a good path and if the country is to continue its economic growth and stability his team needs to continue their work.

The Progressives are gearing up for battle…

“A battle we dare not lose there is too much at stake, too much to be done.”

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin sounding the battle cry as the party kicked off its re-election bid at a conference at the Family Life Centre Saturday.

“It is in the best interest of the Government. We are the sitting Government, they have to unseat the incumbents,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Mr McLaughlin says he is comfortable with where the campaign is. This time around the Progressives will be without party founder Hon. Kurt Tibbetts on the ticket, but he will be in the trenches.

“I know you will help us fight one more election campaign even if you are not a candidate and I know many of us will seek you for sage advice,” Mr McLaughlin said.

The Premier hinted at work permit changes, holding teachers accountable in classrooms, construction of a trade school and affordable health care as key party priorities.

He also added mending the District Councils Law to the list.

“To ensure a district council is established in each electoral district to enable voters to interact directly with their elected representative,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Premier McLaughlin urged voters to be wary of the CDP forming alliances with independents and independents who are being bankrolled by Dr Steve Thomlinson.

As for the party’s manifesto Mr McLauglin says that’s a military secret.

Mr Tibbetts was honored at the conference which was attended by just over 200 people.

Former C4C member Roy McTaggart made his Progressives debut as a candidate.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

