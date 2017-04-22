Progressives paint Cayman Brac red at campaign launch

The ‘big red machine’ revved up its engines in Cayman Brac.

The Progressives national campaign is officially underway. Thursday night, hundreds of supporters gathered under the stars in Stake Bay to hear the party’s heavy hitters make their pitch for re-election to a crowd of 300 strong.

“This government knows what they are doing, and they are ignoring all of the anti-government rhetoric,” said Finance minister Marco Archer.

“Independent thinkers are fine and good, but I don’t know of any individual that can beat a team,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin.

The Premier showcased the depth of his party’s bench. 14 of 15 Progressives candidates took the stage in support of Sister Islands incumbents Julianna O’Connor-Connolly and Moses Kirkconnell, who recounted recent advances at Faith Hospital.

“The helipad has already saved a couple people’s lives. A new ambulance is on its way, a new ER doctor will be here in June, thanks to the premier and the help with the budget,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

“This is not a time to make the change, why change something good?”

Madam speaker brought the evening to a crescendo, revving up the “big red machine” faithful with a rainmaker of a speech.

“We knew that this time was coming when the country would need the two seats from Cayman Brac, and we put all differences aside, and there were differences, we put them aside for love of country,” said Ms. O’Connor-Connolly.

With the party faithful whipped into a frenzy, the Progressives hope to fend off challengers and retain its Sister Islands stronghold.

One notable absence from Thursday’s progressives campaign launch: candidate Heather Bodden, who stayed behind for the Savannah candidates forum.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

