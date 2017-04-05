C3 Pure Fibre
Prospect residents want more police presence

April 4, 2017
Mario Grey
Prospect residents are requesting an increase in police presence in their community.

The unified message was directed to Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at Prospect Community meeting on Monday (3 April) at the Seafarers Hall in Red Bay.

Concerns of misusing roads in the area to circumvent traffic, noise pollution, and consistent timing with garbage removal were all discussed at the meeting.

Prospect Community leader Sabrina Turner said despite the various issues a majority of the residents were most interested in improving patrol to the area.

“What we found tonight is all one commonality that we want more community policing, we understand the importance of a beat officer in building those relationships,” Ms. Turner said.

Prospect resident and Premier Alden McLaughlin was also at the meeting listening to the concerns along with Red Bay Independent candidate Dr. Frank McField and Prospect Political hopeful Austin Harris.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey was there and has this report.

