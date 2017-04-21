Rape trial continues

To the courts, where the trial for Rohan Gidarsingh, a man who is accused of rape continued today.

The defendant says Mr. Gidarsing raped her in a hotel room in 2014.

She took the stand today as the defense questioned her statement given in court Wednesday.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene questioned the victim’s statement in attempts to establish that the alleged rape was actually consensual sex.

The victim said there was nothing consensual about the night in question.

Day three of the five-day trial begins tomorrow.

