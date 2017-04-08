C3 Pure Fibre
RCIPS honour its own on Her Excellency’s front lawn

April 7, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The RCIPS spent Thursday evening honouring its own at the organisation’s annual outstanding service awards.

But instead of the glitz and glamour of an awards gala like in years past, police opted for an intimate, low-key event on the lawn of the governor’s home.

Brandaughn Phillips took home top honours as officer of the year.  He told Cayman 27 he appreciates the accolades, but he’s not in the job to win awards.

“We enter this job knowing that that’s not really what we do it for. Being able to have the opportunity to help people who are in need is our main priority,” said Mr. Phillips.

“As a police service on the island, there’s always room for improvement. That’s where we are heading, that’s the dynamic, of policing, that you’ll be forever improving, nothing stands still, you will be required to keep going, responding to your community and listening to their concerns,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

