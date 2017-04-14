C3 Pure Fibre
Red Bay candidate catches heat for radio remarks

April 13, 2017
Joe Avary
Red Bay candidate Dr. Frank McField is taking some heat for likening robbery to rape.

The comments were made Wednesday (12 April) on Cayman Crosstalk.

Carolina Ferreria of the Red Cross told Cayman 27 while a robbery victim may indeed feel violated, only rape is rape.

Red Bay candidate Dr. Frank McField

“Words matter, and they have power, so only rape is rape, and only rape is akin to rape,” said Ms. Ferreria. “The way that we use the word rape outside of the scenario of describing an actual act of rape trivialises not only the word itself but the also the experience that person has gone through.”

Dr. McField has apologised for the remarks, which he characterised as a ‘bad analogy’ and sent Cayman 27 the following statement:

“I am certainly in agreement with those who see the need to correct our discriminatory language and use thereof. I am a rational enough person to know my language, like others, should be corrected so as not to disrespect or oppress others. It is always productive when we have two way conversations like these as it is the only means to raise our consciousness to the level where we respect the humanity of others.”

