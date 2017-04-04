Rise of the Independents

63 candidates are going head to head for 19 seats of the legislative assembly, former MLA Dr. Steve Tomlinson is not among them, but he is bankrolling 14 of them.

He says he expects nothing but a better Cayman in return, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more.

Former MLA Dr. Steve Tomlinson says he wants change for Cayman, he opted out of running for election for personal reasons, but maintains he wants to make the country better.

“They can change the usual politics we have experienced in the last decade or so,” said Dr. Steve Tomlinson.

He declined to say how much he’s spending but any candidate is only allowed to spend $40,000 during campaign season, meaning Dr. Tomlinson could be spending up to $560,000.

“The 14 people who I am supporting, they have gone out and spoken to their constituency and their continuance have more or less told them, what their concerns are what the issues are and what they would like resolved,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson says it’s no coincidence all the candidates he’s supporting are independents.

“Independent candidates do not work in isolation, they realize they can accomplish goals, there has to be a coming together , but it’s very different from a party because they don’t have a leader, they don’t have a party whip, they have no constitution,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson says locally and globally, people are unhappy with the status quo.

“And they are fed up of their leaders and representatives of government, they are fed up of them wasting time, arguing with each other instead of solving solutions,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

As for what he stands to gain, Dr. Tomlinson says his only push for funding these candidates is he wants to see Cayman improve.

Dr. Tomlinson is funding, Kenneth Bryan in George Town Central, Sarah Orrett in West Bay North, Laura Young in West Bay South, Raul Gonzales in Newlands, Rudi Dixon in Cayman Brac East, Catherine Tyson in George Town South, Ellio Solomon in George Town West, Dr. Kendrick Webster in George Town East, the rest are to be announced.

