C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Royal Chef of Denmark

April 11, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A chef who cooks for Denmark’s Royal family was in Grand Cayman to prepare a feast fit for a king.

Last week at the Bistro restaurant, Chef May Bach Wolderslund prepared a unique seven course menu, from kale dishes, all grown locally, to tuna dipped in sugar and vinegar and red snapper with ochra.

But what surprised Chef May during her visit was the quality of food produced by Cayman’s farmers.

“We went to see his fields and all the vegetables that was growing and that was amazing  because you have amazing good local fresh products right here on the island and that I am pretty amazed about because I heard that everything was flown in, but it isn’t,” said Chef, May Bach Wolderslund.

Chef May has been cooking for Princess Benediktes Court of Denmark for the past four years.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: